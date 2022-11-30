What to know about Celebrate SA, San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration

San Antonio's free Celebrate SA New Year's Eve celebration will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre.

SAN ANTONIO – What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?

You officially have an invitation from the San Antonio Parks Foundation to ring in 2023 at Celebrate SA — the city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration.

Celebrate SA will take place on S. Alamo Street between Market Street and César E Chávez Boulevard, along Villita Street and at the Arneson River Theatre with live music and a fireworks show at midnight.

The event, which is put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation, kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and is free to the public.

There will be a carnival located at the corner of S. Alamo Street and César E Chávez Boulevard with games, rides, and attractions. There will also be food and artisan vendor booths along South Alamo and Villita Way.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase along with hot drinks, with proceeds benefitting San Antonio and Bexar County parks.

The entertainment lineup on the South Alamo Main Stage stage includes Eddie & The Valiants, John Charlie’s Heavy Love and DJ Isaiahfromtexas.

There will also be live entertainment on the Arneson River Theatre stage along the River Walk with sets by LA 45, JOAQUIN and DJ Lovedocument.

Studio Avi SA’s Avi Showman Elite performance company will perform throughout Celebrate SA.

“We’re delighted to showcase our refreshed branding on the eve of 2023, surrounded by the San Antonio community. Our Core Values of Equity, Conservation, Culture, Community, Education, and People drive our work ensuring quality parks and park programming is enjoyed by San Antonians for years to come,” said Libby Day, Director of Communications for the San Antonio Parks Foundation. “The Foundation gives thanks to our Board of Directors and the team at Parallel A Brand Agency for their tireless determination to cultivate cohesive assets that tell the full story of our decades-long dedication to San Antonio and Bexar County parks.”

