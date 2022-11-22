Where to get your photo taken with Santa around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve.
Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, aka Saint Nicholas, is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for families to take photos.
Reservations for photo sessions, which are a holiday tradition for many families, are highly encouraged and at some locations, they are required.
The following locations are offering Santa photos for 2022:
- Bass Pro Shops - Santa photos will be available from Nov. 5 through Dec. 24. One photo is free and additional packages are available for purchase.
- Ingram Park Mall -Santa will be available for photos on select dates from Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.
- Natural Bridge Caverns - A spelunking Santa will be available for photos on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
- North Star Mall - Reservations for Santa photos are available from Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.
- Old West Christmas Light Fest - Located 20 minutes outside of San Antonio off of IH-10 West at exit 540 in Boerne, Santa will be available to take photos with guests on select dates from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24.
- SeaWorld San Antonio - Santa will be at the SeaWorld Christmas Celebration again this year to take photos. The celebration kicked off Nov. 10 and it will end Jan. 2.
- Shops at La Cantera - Santa will be available for photos on select dates from Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.
- South Park Mall - Santa will be available for photos from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24.
- Texas Transportation Museum - Santa will be seen at the museum on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
- Trader’s Village - Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at Trader’s Village taking photos from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18.
