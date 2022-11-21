Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Cut your own Christmas tree farms might seem like something you can only do up north but there are actually several Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area.

If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your holiday wish list, you can make your wish come true this year.

Christmas tree farms grow trees specifically to allow customers to chop them down during the holidays so you don’t have to worry that you might be clear-cutting a forest.

Most of the farms are off the beaten path, however, the farms provide directions on their websites.

Each farm has different opening dates and hours that vary by season and weather. Check the farm’s website to make sure they are open the day you are planning to visit.

Here are some Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area if you’re looking to take a little holiday adventure:

There are two in the Austin area as well if you feel like making a day trip out of it:

Want to know what to do with your tree after Christmas time is over? There are multiple ways trees are recycled. In San Antonio, for instance, the Solid Waste Management Department collects trees in early January and turns them into mulch.

That mulch is then provided to the public for free.

