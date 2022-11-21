Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season will be in full swing this week along the San Antonio River Walk as the Ford Holiday River Parade returns for its 41st year.

The parade takes place annually on the Friday following Thanksgiving. This year that date falls on Nov. 25.

Illuminated floats and costumed parade participants will float along the one-hour parade route starting at 6 p.m.

During the parade, 28 illuminated floats will travel along a 4-mile route beneath more than 100,000 holiday lights that light up the River Walk.

The grand marshal of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade will be none other than the cynical Christmas grump, the Grinch.

The theme will be “Tastes and Traditions Around the World.”

Parade officials previously told KSAT that each parade float will represent a holiday tradition or a holiday meal in other countries, such as a gingerbread house or a kiss under the mistletoe.

Tickets for the parade are already on sale but there are also several free viewing areas along the route where you can bring your own chair. Ticket prices range from $15-$40 and children ages 2 and younger will not require a ticket.

Heads up parents — strollers and carriers are not allowed at the event.

Here’s video from a previous year’s parade:

