Traveling water circus Cirque Italia coming to Kerrville in November

KERRVILLE, Texas – A traveling water circus known as Cirque Italia will be performing in Kerrville this November.
Guests can catch the show from Nov. 24-27 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 2785 TX-27 in Kerrville.
Shows will take place under the blue and white big top tent on the following dates and times:
- November 24 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- November 25 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
- November 26 – Saturday: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- November 27 – Sunday: 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
The show begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside.
“His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more,” a press release states. “You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.”
The box office to purchase tickets to this animal-free circus opens on-site Tuesday, Nov. 22. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Tickets range in price from $10-$50 and can also be purchased online and picked up at will call or printed at home.