Traveling water circus Cirque Italia coming to Kerrville in November

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their new production. Video provided to KSAT by Cirque Italia.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A traveling water circus known as Cirque Italia will be performing in Kerrville this November.

Guests can catch the show from Nov. 24-27 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 2785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

Shows will take place under the blue and white big top tent on the following dates and times:

November 24 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

November 25 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

November 26 – Saturday: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

November 27 – Sunday: 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

The show begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside.

“His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more,” a press release states. “You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.”

The box office to purchase tickets to this animal-free circus opens on-site Tuesday, Nov. 22. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets range in price from $10-$50 and can also be purchased online and picked up at will call or printed at home.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy. (Cirque Italia)

More on KSAT: