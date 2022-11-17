Orchestra to perform tribute to ‘The Greatest Showman’ in San Antonio amid 2,000 candles

An international orchestra known for performing amid thousands of flameless candles is bringing its tribute to “The Greatest Showman” to San Antonio this weekend.

The Vienna Light Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Scottish Rite Theatre, located at 308 Ave E.

Described as a sensory experience with a mix of musical theater and contemporary classical music, the orchestra will perform 22 works and will be joined by an ensemble of sopranos and other vocalists.

“Our concerts are held in venues that are picturesque and historic in their own right. As a world-class performance ensemble, we strive to be as awe-inspiring as the venues we play in. So it’s our joy and privilege to present the soaring sounds and mesmerizing ambiance in a way that embodies a time when life had a peaceful yet lively gait, and incredible music was savored by all,” said Steven Canyon, producer and director of the Vienna Light Orchestra.

Ticket prices for the concerts range from $45 to $125 and are available online. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

