Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Tobin Center in January

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve dreamed about spinning a wheel and solving a puzzle, now’s your chance.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to San Antonio in January.

The live theatrical experience will stop at The Tobin Center on Jan. 26, 2023.

Pat and Vanna won’t be on the tour, but contestants will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve the puzzles for prizes that include up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more.

The host for the San Antonio show has not yet been announced.

Tickets start at $34.50. Pre-sales are live. General sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle, 78205. VIP Packages are available with early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

Ticket purchase is not required to register to be a contestant. Contestant registration begins three hours prior to showtime. Audience members will also get the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

