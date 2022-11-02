Kick off the holiday season with these things to do around San Antonio in November

Welcome back to November, the start of the holiday season and the return of the annual Wurstfest celebration in New Braunfels.

There’s a ton of stuff going on around San Antonio this month and I’m here to guide you through some of the things to do.

Don’t forget a couple of important November dates:

We haven’t had much rain this year but it is starting to cool off a bit more. If you need help deciding what to wear to any of these events, my good friends on the KSAT weather team can help.

Here are some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in November:

Día de los Muertos - You can take a free self-guided altar tour at Market Square through Nov. 14. The altar tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

San Antonio Spurs - #GOSPURSGO The silver and black will be playing eight home games in November, with the first on Nov. 2.

Día de los Muertos - The Pearl is honoring a traditional Mexican holiday with its annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The free event will take place Nov. 2 at the Pearl. Visitors can expect multiple altars/ofrendas, children’s activities, live music, art installations and more.

Wurstfest - Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year from Nov. 4-13. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.

Wurstfest New Braunfels (Wurstfest New Braunfels)

Diwali - A free festival of lights celebrating the traditions and culture of India is returning to San Antonio on Nov. 5. Visitors will be able to experience traditional Indian dance and entertainment in addition to food and merchant booths from various parts of India.

Drive-In Movie - The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will host a free “Park and Watch: Drive-In Movie” on Nov. 5 in Kerrville-Schreiner Park. The 1984 movie “Footloose” will be shown drive-in movie style with sound playing from your radio.

Cattleman’s Kill It & Grill It - This celebration in Luling on Nov. 5 marks the opening of Hometown Meat Market. Tickets will include a grass-fed, wood-fired, all-beef Cattleman’s Feast dinner, prepared by Chef Johnny Ochoa.

Santa’s Ranch - This family-friendly drive-through in New Braunfels takes guests through more than a mile of winding country roads lit up with holiday lights and Christmas displays. Santa’s Ranch will open on Nov. 11 and be available through Jan. 1.

Lightscape - You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. The installation returns to San Antonio Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.

Flowers of the Forest from artist Jigantics. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Dachtoberfest - Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The wiener dog races will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movie in the Park - You can watch “Trolls World Tour” at the base of the Tower of the Americas for free on Nov. 12. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Downtown Ice Rink - The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. The rink will be nearly double the size from previous years at 5,000 square feet.

Luminaria - Luminaria celebrates contemporary art with edgy installations and performances in downtown San Antonio. This year the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival takes place Nov. 19. Admission is free.

San Antonio Zoo Lights - The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy, displays will return on Nov. 19. Zoo Lights is included with standard zoo admission and will be available through Jan. 1.

Ford Holiday River Parade - This year marks the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade, which is set to take place on Nov. 25. All the floats in this year’s parade will follow the 2022 theme, “Tastes & Traditions Around the World.”

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of North America on Nov. 8, including San Antonio.

The sun, moon and Earth will come together to create a total lunar eclipse starting around 2 a.m. A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon (in this case, November’s Beaver Moon), moves into the Earth’s shadow. The only light the moon receives is filtered by the Earth’s atmosphere, which will cause the moon to appear to be a reddish color. The total lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wondering why full moons have names? Humans have used the moon as a way to keep track of the passing of the year for millennia. According to National Geographic, ancient cultures would give each full moon a different name based on the behavior of the plants, animals or weather during that month.

Trending:

Here’s what has been trending recently on KSAT:

My inbox is always open if you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist