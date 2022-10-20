5,000 square foot outdoor ice skating rink opens in downtown San Antonio

A San Antonio holiday tradition returns for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever.

The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor.

This year the rink will be nearly double the size from previous years at 5,000 square feet. Make reservations for the rink here.

Other improvements include an extended skate change area and more deck surface on the east and south sides of the rink.

There will also be an additional ramp to help alleviate crowding.

The coolest place in town will be open daily through January 16.

“Since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed the rink and surrounding festivities,” according to the Rotary Ice Rink website.

Skating hours will be:

Monday – Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

School Holidays - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 21-25 Dec. 19-23 Dec. 26-30

Special Dates : Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas Day (Dec. 25): 1-7 p.m. New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. New Year’s Day (Jan. 1): 1-7 p.m. Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



The cost for skating is $14 per person for all ages, which includes the skate rental.

Tickets must be reserved in advance by purchasing a timed ticket online. All visitors will receive a confirmation email with a safety waiver and a receipt.

Only a limited number of skaters will be admitted into the rink every 30 minutes.

Entry to the rink is not guaranteed for walk-up visitors. Anyone who attempts to purchase a walk-up ticket will be shown a QR code to purchase tickets on their smartphone. Only available time slots will be shown.

Along with Valero as the presenting sponsor, the Rotary Ice Rink is also supported by CommuniCare, Centro San Antonio, San Antonio Parks Foundation, and Frost Bank.

Proceeds from the ice rink will benefit Diploma Plus and Kingdom For Kids, and other Rotary programs.

Each night will have different themes and activities, including:

Mondays: Military and First Responders Night - All active-duty military and first responders skate for free from 5-10 p.m. Dependents get $4 off admission. There will also be live ice sculpting.

Tuesdays: Cheap Skate Night + Movie Night - Skate for just $7 while enjoying a free movie.

Wednesdays: Date Night - There will be live jazz music from 6-9 p.m.

Thursdays: 100% Chance of Intermittent Snow Flurries - The first “snow” flurries will start falling at 5 p.m.

Fridays: Friyays! Food Truck + Live DJ

Saturdays: Storytime with Santa

Sundays: Skating with the Stars - Enjoy performances from local intermediate and advanced skaters.

The city’s Christmas tree will also light up the park during the holiday skate season.

Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis Street.

Tickets will be available soon.

