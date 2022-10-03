One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season

The Light Park will open in Selma on Nov. 3.

SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year.

Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale.

Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are available for the following dates:

November - 4-18, 20-23, and 28-30

December - 1, 5-8, 12-14, and 27-28

January - 1

The Light Park will have more than 1 million holiday lights on display that are synchronized to holiday music, including one of the longest light tunnels in the world.

The 700-foot animated LED tunnel is one of the park’s main features.

Light shows are synced and choreographed to holiday music on a music station designated specifically for the Light Park.



The Light Park will return to the Retama Park Parking Lot at 1 Retama Parkway in November.

Details regarding a full range of dates, prices and skip-the-line information are forthcoming. In the past, admission prices varied by showtimes for weekdays and weekends.

“Our parks feature the longest holiday light tunnel in the world, along with many other wonderful tunnels, displays, and a few hidden surprises,” said Light Park co-creator Matt Johnson.

Guests are required to stay in their vehicles while visiting the Light Park and are encouraged to bring their own snacks to enjoy during the drive-through experience.

Vehicles longer than 30 feet will not be allowed in the park.

