October event guide for San Antonio and the surrounding areas

Haunted Houses

The return of haunted houses is another sign it’s almost time for Halloween.

San Antonio is home to several spooky season options for scare seekers.

Here’s a list of what’s open for frightful fun:

13th Floor in San Antonio - This popular haunted house will be open through Oct. 31. Three new frightening attractions have been added to the lineup for this season. 13th Floor is located at 1203 E Commerce Street. - This popular haunted house will be open through Oct. 31. Three new frightening attractions have been added to the lineup for this season. 13th Floor is located at 1203 E Commerce Street.

- Haunted Oaks This is the second year this haunted house will be open. Guests can visit Thursdays through Sundays at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Fright Fest - You can experience the frights at night at Six Flags San Antonio. The haunted houses will be open through Halloween.

Howl-O-Scream - The Halloween fun will come to life from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Magnolia Hotel - This historic hotel is located roughly 40 minutes from downtown San Antonio at 203 S Crockett Street.

Scream Hollow - This haunted house is located roughly 90 minutes from downtown San Antonio at 149 Split Rail Lane in Smithville. Open through Halloween.

Pumpkin Patches

Hello, gourd-geous. 🎃 It’s time once again for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch.

I’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.

