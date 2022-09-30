October event guide for San Antonio and the surrounding areas

Happy Halloween season my faithful Things To Do subscribers!
Fall is finally upon us and it’s actually starting to feel that way with some recent cooler weather.
Unlike years past — I still have no idea what to dress up as for Halloween. Last year I was a piece of cheese, so I’ve got a lot to live up to.
There’s a lot going on as we kick off the holiday season. Stay tuned and I’ll send out some places to trick-or-treat later this month.
Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in October:
- Howl-O-Scream - This SeaWorld San Antonio tradition has already begun and runs through Halloween. The peaceful park will be overrun by creepy creatures and will feature scare zones and haunted houses.
- San Antonio Zoo Boo - This is a fun, non-scary Halloween event for the entire family. Zoo Boo is open daily through Oct. 31. Little ghouls and goblins are encouraged to wear their best costumes to participate in a daily costume contest.
- Come and Take It Celebration - This three-day festival celebrates the first shots for Texas Independence in Gonzales from Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Enjoy live music on the square, a carnival for the kids, a car show, arts and crafts, bingo, a battle reenactment and more.
- Kerrville Movies in the Park - Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” Halloween series starts Oct. 1. There will be Halloween-themed movies played in the park throughout the month of October.
- Gruene Music and Wine Fest - Gruene Music and Wine Fest is a four-day event described as a celebration of the best music and wine Texas has to offer. Gruene Hall and The Grapevine will provide stages for musical acts throughout the festival, which takes place from Oct. 6-9. Tickets for some of the performances have already sold out.
- Fiestas Patrias San Antonio - The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration of Mexican tradition and culture. There will be several days of events celebrating contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The events start Oct. 7.
- Oktoberfest at Tower of the Americas - Prost! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tower of the Americas this fall. Guests can sample beers from more than 24 Texas and European breweries from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 8.
- Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival - The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival takes flight Oct. 8 as migrating monarch butterflies move through Texas. The festival will take place at Brackenridge Park. As an ongoing gesture of hope and healing, all butterflies tagged this season will carry the name of someone who died, as they take flight on their forever journey.
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias - The comedian is returning to San Antonio to perform Oct. 8 at the AT&T Center. Tickets for the Back On Tour are on sale now.
- Moon’s Daughters Cosmic Night - The Moon’s Daughters is hosting a Cosmic Night on Oct. 9 to celebrate the first full moon of fall. Cosmic Night is a monthly series Moon’s Daughters puts on each night of a full moon.
- Slab Cinema - The Good Kind will host an outdoor movie night series every Thursday, from Oct. 13-27. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so guests are advised to bring their chairs and blankets.
- Beer Festival - Cheers with beers on Oct. 15 at the San Antonio Beer Festival. This event benefits the San Antonio Food Bank. Festival attendees can sample from 400+ craft brews from more than 100 local, regional and worldwide breweries from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Crocket Park in downtown San Antonio.
- Dark Circus Market and Festival - Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is hosting an open market and Halloween-themed festival complete with a costume party on Oct. 15. There will be clowns, burlesque, fire and live music to help bring the spooky season to life. Tickets can be purchased online.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s - An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Through the month of October, there are numerous events taking place where you can help fight the disease, including Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Fiesta Texas on Oct. 15.
- ZOOFEST - You can party like an animal at the first-ever ZOOFEST in October. The event will start at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Sunken Garden Theater, located at 3875 N St. Mary’s St. Spin Doctors, Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and Finding Friday are all set to perform.
- Spooky-themed Happy Hour at Olympia Hills - To celebrate Halloween, Olympia Hills Event Center will host a Halloween Happy Hour on October 27 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy “scary good” food and drink specials. Admission is free and open to the public.
- Sips and Sounds of the West: Norteño Night - The Briscoe Western Art Museum is celebrating the Hispanic influence on the West with a night of Norteño music. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 210 W. Market Street. Tickets are on sale now.
Haunted Houses
The return of haunted houses is another sign it’s almost time for Halloween.
San Antonio is home to several spooky season options for scare seekers.
Here’s a list of what’s open for frightful fun:
- 13th Floor in San Antonio - This popular haunted house will be open through Oct. 31. Three new frightening attractions have been added to the lineup for this season. 13th Floor is located at 1203 E Commerce Street.
- Haunted Oaks - This is the second year this haunted house will be open. Guests can visit Thursdays through Sundays at Rolling Oaks Mall.
- Fright Fest - You can experience the frights at night at Six Flags San Antonio. The haunted houses will be open through Halloween.
- Howl-O-Scream - The Halloween fun will come to life from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 at SeaWorld San Antonio.
- Magnolia Hotel - This historic hotel is located roughly 40 minutes from downtown San Antonio at 203 S Crockett Street.
- Scream Hollow - This haunted house is located roughly 90 minutes from downtown San Antonio at 149 Split Rail Lane in Smithville. Open through Halloween.
Pumpkin Patches
Hello, gourd-geous. 🎃 It’s time once again for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch.
I’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.
I am so happy it’s spooky season. 👻 If you know of an upcoming event that people might be interested in please send your idea(s) my way at mpatton@ksat.com.
-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist