Haunted house debuting at Rolling Oaks Mall just in time for Halloween season

SAN ANTONIO – Ghostly shenanigans are heading to Rolling Oaks Mall this Halloween.

Haunted Oaks, a brand new haunted house, will debut in 6,000 square feet of space at the Northeast Side mall on Oct. 1.

“Haunted Oaks will feature gruesome rooms, haunted hallways, creepy corridors, and special surprises set to frighten patrons of all ages, 12 years and older,” organizers said Friday in a news release.

While organizers tout a “horrifying experience” for Halloween fans, they say it will be family-friendly.

Guests who have “a low fear threshold and medical conditions” may want to skip the haunted house, the release states.

Tickets for Haunted Oaks can be purchased at hauntedoaks.org, and prices range from $20 in advance to $25 at the door.

It will officially open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the first floor of Rolling Oaks Mall.

“This is going to be a wild ride for haunted house and horror fans. We’ve put a ton of work into Haunted Oaks and the actors we have are top-rated performers. We are super excited to share this experience with San Antonio,” Haunted Oaks’ Artistic Director Joseph Devine said in the release.

Devine is also the organizer of the San Antonio Zombie Walk.

