San Antonio’s 13th Floor haunted house will open in September

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House is officially opening for the season on Sept. 17.

Presale tickets are already available for thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts and this year there are also two new attractions - The Dollmaker and Bad Blood.

The Dollmaker attraction is centered around an abandoned house theme. The owner of the home, known as the dollmaker, passed away but left his collection of Victorian dolls behind. The dolls fill every inch of every room, said publicist for 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio Nidia Alvarado.

Before the dollmakers death, “he placed every doll exactly where he wanted them to reside and any disruption will be dealt with as the spirit of the dollmaker inhabits the porcelain and defends his life’s work, even in death,” Alvarado said.

Bad Blood is themed around an ancient feud between vampires and werewolves.

Ad

“A recent uprising has turned the city into a living nightmare of snarling fangs, spilled blood and absolute chaos,” Alvarado said. “A ruthless pack of werewolves on wheels known as the Lycan MC clash with the savage mob of skate punk vampires, the Coffin Crew. Anyone caught between the warring factions are subject to the carnage that awaits.”

Scare season is coming soon to San Antonio and 13th Floor will be open on select nights from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.

The haunted attraction is located at 1203 E. Commerce Street in downtown San Antonio, just off I-37 near The Espee.

Other things to do: