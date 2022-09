SAN ANTONIO – The Moon’s Daughters is hosting a Cosmic Night on October 9 to celebrate the first full moon of fall.

Cosmic Night is a monthly series Moon’s Daughters puts on each night of a full moon.

The Moon's Daughters view of San Antonio. (Moon's Daughters)

Guests of the hotel and restaurant can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster.

The cosmic coaster has a QR code guests can scan that gives users unique life advice and positive affirmations.