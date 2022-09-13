San Antonio Zoo announces additional musical act for inaugural festival

SAN ANTONIO – You can party like an animal at the first-ever ZOOFEST in October.

The San Antonio Zoo announced the Spin Doctors have been added as a musical entertainment act for the inaugural event.

“With over 12 million albums sold and over half a billion streams, the Spin Doctors make their long-awaited return to the Alamo City for an unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll performance,” a press release from zoo officials states.

Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and Finding Friday were all previously announced as performers for the festival.

“Country, rock, and Latin music have been mainstays of San Antonio’s music scene for decades, and we want to provide all in a single event,” said San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow.

ZOOFEST will start at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Sunken Garden Theater, located at 3875 N St. Mary’s St..

“For over 100 years, San Antonians have been visiting San Antonio Zoo, and since 1926 they’ve been attending shows at Sunken Garden Theater, and now they can do both for a great cause,” Morrow said.

The festival will be a wild day of music, food and drinks benefiting the San Antonio Zoo.

General admission is $40. VIP ticket options are also available. Tickets are on sale now.

