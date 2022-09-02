San Antonio Zoo to host first-ever music festival

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo invites country, rock, and Latin music fans to its first-ever Zoo Fest this weekend.

The Zoo Fest will be held at the Sunken Garden Theater on Saturday, Oct. 22. Guests can expect a wild-and-woolly day with music, dancing, food, drinks, VIP experiences, and admission to the San Antonio Zoo.

The Zoo has donated 1,000 tickets for the music festival to active and retired military members, according to a news release.

“ZOO FEST will represent the most popular music genres of San Antonio, including rock, Latin, and country, so who better to honor than those that serve and represent Military City USA,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “We look forward to hosting these military members and their families with four great bands on stage throughout the day.”

Zoo Fest performers include the Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz, and Finding Friday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the front gate.