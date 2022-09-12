The annual non-spooky celebration will be open daily at San Antonio Zoo from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

SAN ANTONIO – Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating and exciting interactions for little ghouls and goblins.

The annual non-spooky celebration will be open daily at San Antonio Zoo from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

“Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in the Halloween season at San Antonio Zoo,” said San Antonio Zoo president Tim Morrow.

Zoolightful activations like live music, costume parties, multiple realms of Halloween fun and free trick-or-treating will help guests celebrate the Halloween season.

“Whether you are there for candy or to see the legendary Chupacabra, you will have a memorable time at San Antonio Zoo and help secure a future for wildlife while doing so,” Morrow said.

The San Antonio Zoo Train will transform into a 2-mile singalong on the Scarecrow Sing-a-long Express that winds its way through Brackenridge Park.

There’s also a scavenger hunt where guests can use a map to find all the hidden Cowboy signs around Brackenridge Park. Turn your map in and you’ll receive a prize.

“Guests are in for a treat as we activate the zoo with fun activities for kids and adults,” said Morrow.

San Antonio Zoo encourages the entire family to dress up in non-scary family-friendly costumes. Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags.

Zoo Boo! is free with standard San Antonio Zoo admission.

