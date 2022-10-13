Walk through 2 million holiday lights in Marble Falls during free 44-day holiday celebration

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – Marble Falls’ annual Walkway of Lights is a 44-day holiday celebration where guests can walk through more than two million lights at a lakeside park.

“We are so excited for the upcoming season full of holiday magic,” said Mike Hodge, City Manager of Marble Falls.

The 32nd annual holiday celebration will be open nightly starting at 6 p.m. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 at Lakeside Park, located at 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

Attendance is always free, however, visitors are encouraged to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits.

Ice skating will be available at Harmony Park this year. Prices are $10 per person in advance or $12 per person at the gate. Each ice skating session is one hour.

The paved walkway is dog-friendly and ADA compliant, which also helps parents who need to bring strollers.

Complimentary street parking will be available in Downtown Marble Falls and a trolley will be running from Main and 5th Streets to the Walkway of Lights each night.

“This annual celebration represents the ongoing joint effort between the City’s community, Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers who continue to make Marble Falls a wonderful place to enjoy the holiday season,” said Hodge.

There will be a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 with additional holiday activities like breakfast with Santa, Christmas Market on Main, Downtown Sip N’ Shops, Music on Main, and more. Full details will be made available on VisitMarbleFalls.org.

