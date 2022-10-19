Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023.

The one-mile walking trail will be illuminated with hundreds of thousands of lights and various art displays.

The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

There will also be holiday music playing throughout the gardens.

More than 80% of this year’s trail will feature installations that haven’t been seen in San Antonio.

Some of those installations include Kinetic Hues and Flower Forest.

Kinetic Hues installation from Australian artist Mandylights. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Kinetic Hues, from Australian artist Mandylights, is an immersive installation made from 12 saturated pillars of light whose up-and-down movements create a series of shadows that move, morph and constantly change, according to a press release.

Flower Forest, by artist Jigantics, is a collection of giant illuminated flowers.

Flower Forest from artist Jigantics. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Officials with the Botanical Garden said the popular towering cathedral arch tunnel with 100,000 lights will return, along with reimagined installations. There will be a fire garden and a “more spectacular” display of bluebonnets, which is an installation unique to Texas.

“Last year, Lightscape gave the San Antonio community the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season with friends and family,” said Sabina Carr, Chief Executive Officer, San Antonio Botanical Garden. “This year, guests will be delighted by a brand-new experience as the Garden is once again transformed into an immersive oasis of light, color, and sound.”

Cathedral of Lights installation at Lightscape. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Holiday-themed food and drinks and s’mores will be available for purchase.

Tickets for Lightscape can be purchased online. Entry times are available every 15 minutes from 5:30 – 9 p.m and most guests finish the trail in 90 minutes.

Prices for Lightscape vary depending on the date and time selected. SABOT.org lists the following prices for Lightscape:

Adults: $26-28; Child (3-12) $16-18; Infants: 0-2 years: free

VIP (includes on-site parking): $55-60

All tickets are subject to a $3 convenience fee. San Antonio Botanical Garden Members will receive a $2 discount per ticket.

Parking reservations must be made in advance. Limited onsite VIP parking is $30. There will be offsite parking available with a free shuttle service at the University of the Incarnate Word Founders Hall Parking Lots & Garage. Shuttles are expected to arrive every 10-15 minutes.

The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Fire garden installation at Lightscape. (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

