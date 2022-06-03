Cathedral of lights will return to San Antonio for a second Lightscape season

The Cathedral of Light at Lightscape is made from an impressive 100,000 lights.

SAN ANTONIO – The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for the 2022 holiday season.

Officials with the Botanical Garden said the popular towering cathedral arch tunnel with 100,000 lights will return, along with reimagined installations.

There will be a fire garden and a “more spectacular” display of bluebonnets, which is an installation unique to Texas.

More than 80% of this year’s trail will feature installations that haven’t been seen in San Antonio, officials said.

Festive food and drinks, including an opportunity to roast s’mores, will be available.

Lightscape will run from Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023 in San Antonio.

Entry times are available every 15 minutes from 5:30 – 9 p.m and most guests finish the trail in 90 minutes.

Lightscape at San Antonio Botanical Garden. (KSAT 12)

Tickets go on sale to Garden members at 10 a.m. on June 10 and to the general public at 10 a.m. on June 13. Tickets are expected to sell out as they have in other cities like Chicago.

Ad

Prices for Lightscape vary depending on the date and time selected. SABOT.org lists the following prices for Lightscape:

Adults: $26-28; Child (3-12) $16-18; Infants: 0-2 years: free

VIP (includes on-site parking): $58-62

All tickets are subject to a $3 convenience fee. San Antonio Botanical Garden Members will receive a $2 discount per ticket.

Parking reservations must be made in advance. Limited onsite VIP parking is $30 and offsite parking is free but includes shuttle service. The offsite location for parking is the University of the Incarnate Word Founders Hall Parking Lots & Garage. Shuttles are expected to arrive every 10-15 minutes.

Bluebonnet field featured in Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. (KSAT 12)

More things to do around San Antonio: