San Antonio Zoo will kick off first-ever Pride Week with after-hours event

The San Antonio Zoo is roaring into Pride Month with one highly anticipated event.

The zoo said it will host the 2nd annual Night Out at the Zoo on June 17 as the official kick-off to Pride Week.

The after-hours event will take place from 6-10 p.m. and will include community resources, animal encounters, vendors, live music, a parade and a fashion show.

It will be hosted by Kendoll and Kristi Waters, two local drag performers, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to kick off the first-ever Pride Week in San Antonio,” Tim Morrow, the president and CEO of the zoo, said in a news release. “This is truly a historical moment that we are honored to be part of. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to maintaining a vibrant and flourishing community.”

“I hope that Night Out at the Zoo inspires even more people to love, engage with, act for, and protect animals and the places they live.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the front gate. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages.

Pride Month started on Wednesday, the first of the month. Other festivities include the first-ever Bud Light Pride River Parade by Visit San Antonio on June 18.

