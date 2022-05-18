San Antonio to host first-ever Pride Month river parade in mid-June

SAN ANTONIO – This year, Pride is hitting the San Antonio River to “promote the city’s inclusion, encouragement and support of the LGBTQ+ community to live openly with equal rights.”

This year’s Pride Month will feature the first-ever Bud Light Pride River Parade by Visit San Antonio on June 18.

The celebration will bring community members together at the historic La Villita district, the River Walk area downtown and local museum reach, according to Visit San Antonio.

The day’s festivities will start with the Celebration at La Villita from noon to 5 p.m., which will feature local artisans and makers as well as food and entertainment. There will be live on-stage entertainment from DJs, bands, impersonators and dancers at the Arneson River Theatre.

The event will culminate with two showings of the parade which will feature more than 17 colorful river barges each.

The first showing at 4 p.m. will be along the downtown reach of the River Walk. An encore presentation will be along the River Walk Museum Reach at 7 p.m., Visit San Antonio said.

The Bud Light Pride River is expected to be the largest Pride parade on a river anywhere in the U.S., according to Visit San Antonio.

The schedule for the June 18 festivities are as follows:

Noon to 5 p.m. – Celebration at La Villita

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Pride River Parade at River Walk Downtown Reach

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Pride River Parade at River Walk Museum Reach

For more information on the Pride River Parade, click here.