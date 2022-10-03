Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track.

Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.

Dogs must be a dachshund or dachshund mix and at least 1 year old to participate in the races. A full list of race rules can be found at Dachtoberfest.org.

In addition to the races, there will also be a variety of vendors on hand for guests to do some holiday shopping. Food trucks will also be at the event.

Entry to Dachtoberfest is $5 and parking is free.

All friendly dogs are welcome and dressed-up dogs are encouraged.

Anyone who wants to register their dachshund for one of the races must do so by Oct. 15. Registration is $26 per dog.

These are the categories for speedy weenie races:

Mini - 11 pounds or under

Tweenie - 12-16 pounds

Standard - 16 pounds and up

Senior - 10 years and older

Turtle - Dogs with disabilities and special needs

Video of the senior race from a previous event can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

Dachtober benefits Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas — a non-profit organization that helps rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned, abused and unwanted dachshunds.

More animal headlines: