SEGUIN, Texas – It was a weird weekend in Seguin thanks to a pesky raccoon.

Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer.

Crews from the LCRA worked with the Seguin Electrical Department to restore power to residents.

According to a Facebook post from Seguin Police Department, power was fully restored by 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police didn’t give any updates on the raccoon.

More animal-related headlines: