Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center in November

Holiday concert scheduled for Nov. 22

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will stop at the Tobin Center on her holiday tour. (Shore Fire Media)

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center this month.

Stirling’s “Snow Waltz” tour will showcase a selection of holiday classics and original songs that carry listeners on a musical journey.

This is Stirling’s second Christmas album. She is a seasoned holiday music creator, with her 2017 Christmas album’s single “Carol of the Bells” making history as the first instrumental-only song to make the Top 10 at AC Radio, according to a news release.

The festive concert will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Tickets can be purchased online.

Lindsey Stirling (NATASHA BELIKOVE)
Lindsey Stirling tour stops. (Shore Fire Media)

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

