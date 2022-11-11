Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center in November

Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will stop at the Tobin Center on her holiday tour.

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center this month.

Stirling’s “Snow Waltz” tour will showcase a selection of holiday classics and original songs that carry listeners on a musical journey.

This is Stirling’s second Christmas album. She is a seasoned holiday music creator, with her 2017 Christmas album’s single “Carol of the Bells” making history as the first instrumental-only song to make the Top 10 at AC Radio, according to a news release.

The festive concert will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Tickets can be purchased online.

Lindsey Stirling (NATASHA BELIKOVE)

Lindsey Stirling tour stops. (Shore Fire Media)

