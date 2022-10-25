Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November.

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season.

There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.

Here are some of the places you can check out the lights in San Antonio and the surrounding areas:

The Light Park in Selma - The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. A 700-foot animated LED tunnel will be one of the park’s main features. There will also be a light show synced and choreographed to holiday music on a music station explicitly designated for the Light Park. The shows will start on Nov. 4 and run through Jan. 1.

The Light Park will open in Selma on Nov. 3. (The Light Park)

SeaWorld San Antonio - The annual Christmas celebration at SeaWorld San Antonio returns on Nov. 10. Referred to as the “largest light display in Texas,” SeaWorld San Antonio will be lit up through Jan. 2. There will also be opportunities to see Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Lightscape - You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. The one-mile walking trail will be illuminated with hundreds of thousands of lights and various art displays from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8. - You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at theholiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. The one-mile walking trail will be illuminated with hundreds of thousands of lights and various art displays from Nov. 11 to Jan. 8.

Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels - This family-friendly drive-through takes guests through more than a mile of winding country roads lit up with holiday lights and Christmas displays. Santa’s Ranch opens on Nov. 11 and will be available through Jan. 1. Hours are 6 -10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls - The 32nd annual holiday celebration will be open nightly starting at 6 p.m. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 at Lakeside Park, located at 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. Attendance is always free, however, visitors are encouraged to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits.

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights (Look Think Make)

San Antonio Zoo - The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights displays will return on Nov. 19. Zoo Lights is included with standard zoo admission and will be available through Jan. 1. There will be a 124-foot light tunnel, 32-foot LED tree and opportunities to meet Santa.

Old West Christmas Light Fest in Boerne - You can visit with jolly ol’ Saint Nick while exploring an old Western town decked out with twinkling lights. On select dates, the annual event is returning from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. The old west town is actually part of an old Hollywood film set on Enchanted Springs Ranch which is typically closed to the public.

San Antonio River Walk - The famous River Walk holiday lights will return nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. There are more than 2,250 strings with 100,000 lights that line the River Walk each year for the holidays. This holiday season the lights will stay up until dawn on Jan. 9.

Christmas lights on the San Antonio River Walk. (KSAT)

Alamo Lights - The Alamo will light up from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. The lights will be located throughout the Alamo grounds and there will also be installations including David Crockett, Juan Seguin riding on horseback and a few other surprises.

Fiesta de Navidad in Windcrest - The city of Windcrest is lighting up for a decades-old tradition on Dec. 3. A contest is held to pick the most beautifully decorated homes in various judging categories and the public is invited to drive along neighborhood streets to view the brightly-lit displays. The event runs through Dec. 31.

Trail of Lights in Austin - This year’s Trail of Lights in Austin will light up Zilker Park from Dec. 8-23, excluding Mondays. The Trail of Lights will showcase more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other displays and tunnels.