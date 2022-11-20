WATCH: 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready to see thousands of twinkling Christmas lights?

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is underway Saturday for its 36th year.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a meet and greet with Santa, along with many twinkling lights and fireworks.

The gates open at 3 p.m., and the lighting ceremony will begin around 6:15 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in the video player above.

