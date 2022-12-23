If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your pets, ACS says

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is hoping to educate the public about the safety of their pets during wintry weather.

Cats, dogs, rabbits and other household pets must be brought indoors during this cold winter blast.

Otherwise, pets can get frostbite and hypothermia, similar to humans.

Officer Stephanie Chapa spent an hour in a West Side block trying to make contact with home after home, where she noticed dogs that needed attention.

“We don’t want to take anyone’s animals. We want to make sure that they stay at home,” she said.

But they must be safe in the home, she explains.

Chapa said most pet owners just need a reminder or education on how to care for their pets.

“Sometimes they don’t really know in regards to what is the proper care for their animals. You know, they love their animals and stuff, but they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that my dog needed a dog house while it’s outside,’” she said.

ACS said pets should be brought inside. Those left outside must have proper shelter, blankets, plus food and water.

Chapa expects concerned neighbors to call, but she urges the community to help each other if needed.

“I just want people to remain vigilant and report anything that they do see,” Chapa said.