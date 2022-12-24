Boerne city staff showcase shelter animals in workplace, helping them find their forever homes

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne city staff have come up with a plan to get animals from the shelter forever homes by getting them more visibility.

Kelly Skovjerg with the Boerne Library says the goal is to get a couple of cats adopted by showing them off at the library office has grown to seven cats.

“It’s been extremely successful,” she said. “We have about anywhere from 460 to 500 people a day in the building. So it was an opportunity for us to really be able to advertise these animals and get them adopted.”

The library staff agreed to keep it in an office, and everyone who wants to help cares for it and tries to talk them up to library visitors.

“It’s been a real team effort, and they’re very good salespeople,” she said.

Stefanie Fisher says staff at the utility customer services in city hall and police dispatch have also had a lot of success.

“I knew the people involved were prepared for a win. I don’t think we thought it was going to go and be this successful,” Fisher said. The shelter has been a 35% increase in animals from the previous year.

To view animals available, CLICK HERE.