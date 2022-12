Windcrest Police are searching for woman who stole a vehicle

The Windcrest Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a woman wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to police, Mercedes Mendoza drove the vehicle on May 25 in the City of Windcrest.

Mendoza is approximately 5′05″ tall and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

All information provided is anonymous and confidential.