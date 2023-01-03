Firefighters battle flames at vacant home in Windcrest

WINDCREST, Texas – Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a house fire in Windcrest early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Faircrest Drive and Cleardrift Drive, not far from Walzem Road and Midcrown Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames coming from the vacant house. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and the fire did not spread to any neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.