‘I hope to accomplish justice’: Meet one of the new Bexar County criminal district court judges

SAN ANTONIO – New and re-elected Bexar County judges have been sworn-in and begin working this week.

One of those judges is Kristina Escalona, who is no stranger to the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center.

After graduating St. Mary’s Law School, Escalona started at the District Attorney’s office. Then, in 2009, she switched from prosecuting to a criminal defense attorney.

“After that experience, it opened my eyes,” Escalona said. “It made me a better person and made me a better attorney, and then I took that experience and I returned to the DA’s office in 2015.”

Escalona has been there since as a prosecutor but decided to try a new role: criminal district court judge.

“Once I realized and saw the role that a judge could have, you know, having someone stand right in front of them, looking into their eyes and having such an impact on their life and the life of the community that I was born and raised in, that it just quickly became something I wanted to do and it quickly became a goal and a dream of mine,” Escalona said.

That dream was inspired by her parents, who at times worked several jobs to give Escalona and her brothers the best education possible, she said.

“I always saw what hard work could do and what hard work could accomplish through my parents,” Escalona said.

And with tears and pride in their eyes, her parents stood right beside Judge Escalona as she was sworn in as the new 186th criminal district court judge this week.

Now she is ready for the hard work to begin.

“What I hope to accomplish in the 186TH is... I hope to accomplish justice.”

Read other court stories: