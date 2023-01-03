Man hit by car while crossing access road of I-35, police say

Man hit by car while crossing access road of I-35 near Eisenhauer Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 access road near Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the access road when he was struck by a red sedan. The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, with leg and head injuries.

Police said the driver of the sedan did stop and try to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.