46º

LIVE

Local News

2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say

Crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near San Pedro Avenue, West Elmira Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, North Side
San Pedro Avenue, West Elmira Street rollover crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library.

According to police, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection, causing a sport utility vehicle to roll. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are now trying to determine who was driving the rolled vehicle, since neither of the men inside the SUV would admit to doing so.

It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email