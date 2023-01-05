2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library.

According to police, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection, causing a sport utility vehicle to roll. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are now trying to determine who was driving the rolled vehicle, since neither of the men inside the SUV would admit to doing so.

It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.