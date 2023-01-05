La Vernia HS students will showcase 15 projects at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

La Vernia High School students are getting ready to showcase their projects at the agricultural mechanics show at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Students have been working on these projects for months.

Ag Mechanics teacher Clark Toalson said students are learning a variety of real-life technical skills, including welding, cutting, painting and time management.

“These projects are showcasing career and technical education. Career and technical education is the future of the Texas economy. Without a doubt, we are happy to be able to teach these kids these important skills that they will need whenever they go into their future careers,” said Toalson.

Students first started drawing and creating plans for these projects early in the school year.

Senior at La Vernia High School Mason Mayer is excited to showcase a barbecue pit he built.

“I first started learning how to do this back in my sophomore year. I built a hog trap. This year I want to build something more complicated,” Mayer said.

Toalson said the main goal of these projects is to give the students an opportunity to take part in the construction process of a project.

Fifteen projects were created at the high school and will be shown at the rodeo.

