San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s education center gives visitors up close look at Texas longhorns

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Bovine Education Center is giving students and community members an opportunity to learn about Texas Longhorns.

Visitors can meet two longhorns named Alamo and Buck at the center. The center is located across the street from the AT&T Center and opened back in September.

“The mission (of the center) is to educate and continue to educate the youth of Texas and to spread the word of agriculture and what it takes to manage these types of animals on a daily basis,” Cody Tharp, operations director at the Bovine Education Center said.

Alamo is 8 years old and was born in Kingsville and Buck is 11 years old and was born in Sabinal and raised in Concan.

Tharp says they have welcomed many schools who have visited the center since it opened.

On Thursdays, Tharp also talks about the history and lives of the longhorns on social media.

“To get to do this at work and spread education to people that don’t have the opportunity to see these guys in person just really puts a warm spot on your heart that you know that you are doing something good,” Tharp said.

You can catch these two at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in February.