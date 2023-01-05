Man shot multiple times by SAPD officers at West Side hotel, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by two San Antonio police officers after pointing a gun in their direction at a hotel, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Culebra Road, near NW 18th and NW 19th Streets.

Officers initially received a report about a man with a gun in the parking lot, threatening people. However, when officers arrived, they found no one at the scene, McManus said.

Two hours later, around 8:42 p.m., officers were notified again about the man at the same location. McManus said the caller claimed the man was waving a gun around in the parking lot.

When police arrived, the 44-year-old man with the gun had already gone up to his room. One of the officers went up to his room while another officer remained in the parking lot, according to McManus.

The officer knocked on the man’s door and when it opened, McManus said a gun came out, prompting both officers to fire.

The armed man was shot multiple times in the torso before he was taken by EMS to an area hospital, McManus said. At last check, the man was in critical condition.

Both of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation of the shooting, per department policy.

McManus said he hasn’t yet reviewed bodycam footage of the shooting, and the information is preliminary and subject to change.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.