Southerleigh Chef to host ‘Secret Headquarters’ tasteful gathering on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – A Southerleigh Chef is serving up an evening filled with duck tacos, specialty cocktails, and curated music.

“Secret Headquarters” will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Southerleigh Haute South at 5822 Worth Pkwy.

JC Rodriguez (JC Rodriguez)

Created by Southerleigh Chef JC Rodriguez, the intimate dinner includes an a la carte menu of Tejano Third Coast cuisine cooked by Rodriguez.

As both a chef and musician, a news release said that Rodriguez will bring together his talents to create an experience with an eclectic playlist he curated ranging from hip-hop to indie.

Chorizo Fried Rice (JC Rodriguez)

“Secret Headquarters” is the first of many tasteful gatherings to come, the news release said.

“People often describe their art as a love letter to something, but I would describe Secret Headquarters more like a journal entry. A moment in the life of a Tejano chef” said Rodriguez. “It’s an outlet to serve food I would not otherwise be able to share with people, and staying with my Southerleigh team feels like the most natural way to do so.”

Reservations can be made online, and walk-ins will be accepted.