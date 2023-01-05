66º

Southerleigh Chef to host ‘Secret Headquarters’ tasteful gathering on Sunday

Dinner menu includes Tejano Third Coast cuisine

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Vintage lamp bulb with bar or cafe night abstract background (Luboslav Tiles, Luboslav Tiles)

SAN ANTONIO – A Southerleigh Chef is serving up an evening filled with duck tacos, specialty cocktails, and curated music.

“Secret Headquarters” will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Southerleigh Haute South at 5822 Worth Pkwy.

JC Rodriguez (JC Rodriguez)

Created by Southerleigh Chef JC Rodriguez, the intimate dinner includes an a la carte menu of Tejano Third Coast cuisine cooked by Rodriguez.

As both a chef and musician, a news release said that Rodriguez will bring together his talents to create an experience with an eclectic playlist he curated ranging from hip-hop to indie.

Chorizo Fried Rice (JC Rodriguez)

“Secret Headquarters” is the first of many tasteful gatherings to come, the news release said.

“People often describe their art as a love letter to something, but I would describe Secret Headquarters more like a journal entry. A moment in the life of a Tejano chef” said Rodriguez. “It’s an outlet to serve food I would not otherwise be able to share with people, and staying with my Southerleigh team feels like the most natural way to do so.”

Reservations can be made online, and walk-ins will be accepted.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

