Suspects strike BCSO patrol car during pursuit, deputies say $34,000 in drugs and guns found in car

Jorge Jimenez-Santos, 21, and Stephanie Rosales, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives after they hit a patrol unit during a pursuit and were found with drugs and cash.

The incident started before 4 p.m. on Tuesday as BCSO deputies attempted to pull them over because they were both wanted on federal warrants, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The fugitives did not pull over and a pursuit started. At some point, their vehicle hit a marked BCSO patrol car, deputies said.

They were both taken into custody after the crash and booked at a federal detention center.

BCSO said deputies found 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 147 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, two glock pistols, one AR-15-styled gun and more than $8,000 in cash inside the vehicle. The drugs were worth an estimated $34,100.

The man and woman may face additional charges.