SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, 13 (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday.

Joclynn is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced, once each.

The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.

Police also say Joclynn has a medical condition.

If you know the whereabouts of Joclynn, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

