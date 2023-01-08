SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday.

Joclynn is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced, once each.

The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.

Police also say Joclynn has a medical condition.

If you know the whereabouts of Joclynn, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.