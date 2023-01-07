Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s deceased inside the apartment after being shot once. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the shooter and a witness of the incident were in the apartment when a man who has been threatening them for several days arrived at their front door. The man was knocking and eventually pushed his way inside, according to SAPD.

The man who lives at the apartment pulled a gun and shot the intruder once in the lower torso, police said. The man who was shot died at the scene.

Authorities believe the intruder and the man who lived at the apartment may be related, but the investigation is still preliminary. It’s unknown if the shooter will be charged.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

