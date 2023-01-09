$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio.

The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states.

The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts and crafts supplies, toys, and party supplies.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new San Antonio store,” Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations, said in the release. “... At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store.”

pOpshelf. (Courtesy, pOpshelf)

Each pOpshelf store creates up to 15 jobs, the release states. To apply, visit www.careers.popshelf.com or text JOBS to 38228 for a link.

Dollar General rolled out the concept in 2020 and plans to have about 1,000 locations by the end of fiscal year 2025.

POpshelf’s other San Antonio locations are at 8203 SH 151 and 4351 Thousand Oaks Drive. POpshelf is also opening stores at 22610 US 281 N. and 17822 La Cantera Parkway.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

pOpshelf. (Courtesy, pOpshelf)

Read also: