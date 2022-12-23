Target recalls kids weighted blankets after deaths of two girls

Target is recalling Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after the deaths of two girls this year.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target Corporation announced the recall for more than 200,000 blankets on Thursday.

The recall states that children could become entrapped by unzipping the blanket and entering it, causing them to die of asphyxiation.

The two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxiation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April.

The retailer has also received reports of two other children getting trapped in the blankets.

Item numbers for the recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blankets are:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

097-02-0361 (Pink)

097-02-0363 (Blue)

097-02-0364 (Gray)

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

The item numbers can be found on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets. They were sold between December 2018 and September 2022 for $40.

Anyone who purchased a blanket can return it for a refund. For more information, click here.

More Consumer headlines: