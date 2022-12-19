Recall roundup: Texas oysters linked to 211 illnesses

SAN ANTONIO – Raw Texas oysters harvested from a portion of Galveston Bay are now linked to at least 211 illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses that now spans eight states.

Texas health officials recalled all oysters harvested from Galveston Bay’s Texas Area 1 since Nov. 17. The area was then closed for oyster harvesting. The mollusks may be contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious stomach flu.

As the CDC, the US Food and Drug Administration and Texas health officials investigate, restaurants have been ordered not to sell or serve oysters that fall under the recall.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea and vomiting.

---

Dry cat food sold at H-E-B is recalled because of a risk of salmonella contamination. The recall is for 16-pound bags of H-E-B Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Food.

The manufacturer, TFP Nutrition, recalled the food produced at its Nacogdoches plant on Nov. 13. Affected bags will contain “MFG 13 NOV 22″ on the second line of the lot code.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contact. No cat or human illness has been reported.

Pet owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition at 1-830-609-7356 or click here for more information.

--

More than 11,000 at-home COVID-19 tests are recalled because they may produce false negative results.

Detect Inc. is recalling three lots of its over-the-counter nasal swab tests that have a “use by date” of Jan. 1, 2023. The affected lots are HB264, HY263 and HY264.

While the company says “there is an increased chance” that these tests may give false negative results, it said that the “reliability of positive test results is not affected.”

People who have unused tests, should throw them out. Detect Inc. can be reached at 855-322-3692.

--

More than 30,000 Good Matters Three-Wick Candles are recalled because they can burn too hot and the jars can break. Four candles have caught fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Only the 21-ounce candles are affected. They were sold in various colors and scents such as Citrus+ Basil, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, and Peace.

They were at retailers nationwide, including Homegoods, Tuesday Morning and Amazon.

The recalled candles have the following SKU numbers:

GM-21WWWP21OZBX

GM- 21WWSF21OZBX

GM-21WWHC21OZBX

GM- 21MACF21OZBX

GM-21MACB21OZBX

GM- 21MALO21OZBX

GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX

GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX

GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX

The company is offering a refund. For more information click here.

