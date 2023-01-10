Grease fire forces evacuation of Converse businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Cleanup is underway following a grease fire at a restaurant in Converse late Monday night.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at Wu’s Kitchen in the 8200 block of FM 78, not far from Crestway Road.

Firefighters said they got a call about a fire showing through the roof, and whey they arrived they found that the fire suppressant system installed in the business had already mostly put out the fire.

Fire officials said it appears that a grease fire was started while someone was cooking and it was quickly knocked down. There was no damage to the actual structure of the building, since the fire was contained to a vent, firefighters said.

Converse police evacuated everyone from the adjacent businesses. No on was hurt.

A damage estimate was not not given.