John Quiñones to be awarded ‘Champion for Youth’ by Boys and Girls Club of SA at February fundraising gala

John Quiñones to be awarded ‘Champion for Youth’ by Boys and Girls Club of SA at the Youth of the Year Gala.

SAN ANTONIO – John Quiñones, a Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio alumni, is set to be recognized at the organization’s Youth of the Year Gala next month.

Quiñones will be awarded the prestigious “Champion for Youth” award.

The ABC Correspondent and host of “What Would You Do?,” has credited his time at the Calderon Clubhouse on San Antonio’s West Side for much of his success.

“The Boys and Girls Club in my old neighborhood in San Antonio had everything to do with the man I am today. The club kept me out of trouble, introducing me to sports, teamwork, good ethics and morals,” he says. “In fact, I think my time with the Boys & Girls Club might well have planted the idea for this ABC TV show that I created years later, called, ‘What Would You Do?’ The club taught me the importance of always trying to do the right thing. And, for that, I am eternally grateful.”

The gala’s main focus is the “Youth of the Year” award.

The award is given to a member who demonstrates outstanding leadership skills and a team-player mentality while exemplifying the BGCSA mission and the impact BGCSA clubs make in transforming and saving kids’ lives, said the release.

The winner of the “Youth of the Year” award will be selected from a group of five finalists representing clubhouses across San Antonio.

Each finalist will present speeches on their time at BGCSA and its effect on their lives.

All of the finalists will also receive a Whataburger-For-A-Year gift basket courtesy of Whataburger and an iPad, courtesy of Security Service Federal Credit Union which also donates a laptop for the overall winner.

Gala Information

The Youth of the Year Gala will be held at the Witte Museum, Mays Family Center located at 3801 Broadway on February 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release.

A free cocktail hour from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. opens the evening; Quiñones will be signing books at this time. A multi-course plated dinner catered by the RK Group will be paired with wines.

Various items will be held for an online auction, ranging from portrait sessions to a staycation at La Cantera Resort & Spa to a Broadway-themed New York City getaway.

A raffle featuring two options – a wagon of premium whiskeys and one with liquors of all kinds will also be available for bidding.

Both the auction and raffle can be accessed through the event’s website.

Individual tickets for $300 are available, as well as sponsorships of $3000, $5000, $10,000, $15,000, and $25,000. All sponsorships include a table for at least 10 people plus special perks, which may be viewed here.