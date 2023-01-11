71º

Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office

Xavier Lopez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot Friday night

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday.

Xavier Lopez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias.

Their manners of death are homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Details on the incident were limited over the weekend, but deputies said paramedics pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

Deputies are still working to identify the shooter.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call 210-335-6000. The investigation is ongoing.

