Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias.

Details on the incident are limited, but deputies said they found two people, a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, had been shot. They both died from their injuries at the scene.

The victims’ identities haven’t been released as of yet. Deputies are still working to identify the suspect involved.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call 210-335-6000. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

