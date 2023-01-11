San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex crimes involving minors

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison after he extorted 10 minors for sexually explicit content, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tanner Real was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution and sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said the exploitation of children is a “horrendous crime,” and his office and law enforcement agencies “will continue to do everything in our power to obtain justice for these victims.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated the case along with the Boerne Police Department and the FBI.

“Every day, all across this country and here in our region, the FBI and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to rescue vulnerable children from the criminals who are engaged in these terrible crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division. “Thankfully, with this sentencing, this individual will now be behind bars for a very long time.”