Reagan High School students to perform Beauty and the Beast musical in February

SAN ANTONIO – Reagan High School will be performing Beauty and the Beast next month.

Catch showings at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Reagan High School located at 19000 Ronald Reagan Dr.

The musical is based on the Disney classic that follows Belle, an independent young woman taken prisoner by a beast, leading to an unlikely romance.

The show will include classic songs from the movie, like “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as new songs written for the stage production.

“The audience can expect their favorite movie on stage, but with more than they could even imagine. There are new songs and dances, we will create Disney magic in a way you will not expect from Beauty and the Beast,” said Regan High School theatre teacher Kenneth Fillingim.

Tickets to the production can be found online.

